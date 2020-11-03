BBC Icecream Reimagines the Reebok Question Low With Its Classic ‘Running Dog’ Graphic

Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok are adding to their fall ’20 collaboration with another iteration of the Question Low. This time, the silhouette will feature another iconic image from the Pharrell Williams-led streetwear label’s history.

Arriving before week’s end is the BBC Icecream x Reebok Question Low “Running Dog” collection, which features three iterations of the sneaker, with each dropping in different areas of the world.

For Europe and the United States, the two will deliver a “Yellow/Purple/Green” iteration of the shoe. Dropping exclusively in Asia is the “Yellow/Red/Pink” take on the shoe. And worldwide, BBC and Reebok will drop the “Yellow/Purple/Purple” version of the sneaker.

The highlight of the collection is the iconic BBC Icecream “Running Dog” graphic, which Reebok said via statement was used for the first time on an Icecream sneaker. All of the sneakers are dressed in the signature BBC Icecream colors and are executed with premium suede uppers, TPU patches on the tongue and all-over “Running Dog” print on the insoles. Also, the “Running Dog” graphic is spotted on the lateral and medial sides of the upper, replacing the Reebok Vector branding.

“This is truly a full circle moment realized. We’re happy to be in a space where we’re able to offer something nostalgic and breathe life into it once again — with the same brand we began making shoes with in 2004,” BBC creative director Joseph Au said in a statement.

The BBC x Reebok Question Low “Running Dog” collection arrives Nov. 6 exclusively via BBC. A broader market-exclusive release including Reebok.com and select local retailers is slated for Nov. 12. The retail price of the sneakers is $130.