Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok’s New Space-Themed Collab Is Available Now

Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok delivered a hit collaboration at ComplexCon Long Beach in 2019, and the two are back with another sneaker that you don’t have to be at an event to buy.

Available now is the Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica, a look executed with a black upper with a space-themed print that sits atop a neon green midsole and outsole with a moon surface look. (Reebok said the aesthetics are inspired by brand owner Pharrell Williams’ fascination with outer space.) The tongues feature an atypical approach to cobranding, adding the Reebok Vector logo to the helmet of the iconic BBC spaceman image.

Although the look is ideal for the lifestyle consumer, the Zig Kinetica is built with a sole unit that’s designed with athletic performance in mind. (It’s a nod to its bold and aggressive Zig tech that was introduced in 2010.)

The Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica is available now online via Reebok.com, ChampsSports.com and BBCicecream.com. It is also available at the BBC Icecream flagship store in New York City. Retail price is $160.

Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Reebok

