Pharrell’s BBC Icecream Gives a Classic Allen Iverson Reebok Sneaker a Bold New Look

The heel of the BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V.

Pharrell Williams’ imprint Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok have been cooking up some instant classics as of late, including a line of sneakers released at ComplexCon Long Beach in November and a space-themed Zig Kinetica last week. The best collab from two, however, may not have hit stores yet.

The next collaboration takes one of the acclaimed signature sneakers of NBA icon Allen Iverson, the Answer 5, and pairs it with a popular colorway of the Icecream Board Flip, a classic sneaker that released almost 15 years ago. The collab used the palette of the “Pink Lemonade” iteration of the Board Flip, a look that used several pink hues with hits of yellow. (This shoe is being referred to as “Cherry Tomato.”)

The Answer V still features the design and tech the brand used when Iverson wore them during the 2001-02 season, including a low-cut design for mobility, DMX cushioning and a hook-and-loop heel strap for a secure fit.

The BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V will be available at the BBC Ice Cream flagship store in New York City on Feb. 16.

BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V. CREDIT: Reebok

The heels of the BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V. CREDIT: Reebok

A look from above the BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V. CREDIT: Reebok

The outsole of the BBC Icecream x Reebok Answer V. CREDIT: Reebok

