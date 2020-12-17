A new iteration of the iconic Reebok Club C is coming, which has been reimagined by Bape.

Bape added its signature touches to the predominantly white leather sneaker but kept its beloved minimalistic aesthetic. For instance, it features Bape Sta branding on each heel (with the Reebok vector logo replacing the “A”), as well as alternating camoflauge patterns on the medial and lateral sides of the shoe in blue, red, purple and green. Lastly, Reebok Classic and A Bathing Ape head logos are paired up on the tongue.

The blue camo pattern on the Bape x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Although Bape is a frequent Reebok collaborator, this is the first time the renowned streetwear label has given the classic sneaker a new look, which has been a shoe-lovers staple since its 1985 debut.

The Bape x Reebok Club C will drop on Dec. 19 and is limited to 200 pairs. The collaborative sneaker will be available exclusively at the Bape store in Miami. It will come with a $150 price tag.

Additionally, the store will have a special Bape x Reebok T-shirt or sale in-store, and a complimentary tote bag will come with the purchase.

Reebok also confirmed that a second iteration of Club C will drop in spring ’21 as well as another model, which will announced in the coming months.

The green camo pattern on the Bape x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heels of the Bape x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Bape x Reebok Club C tongue tag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Bape x Reebok Club C insoles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The purple camo patter on the Bape x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok