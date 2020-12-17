×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

A Bape x Reebok Club C Is Coming Soon — and There’s One Place You Can Get a Pair

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Bape x Reebok Club C
Bape x Reebok Club C.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A new iteration of the iconic Reebok Club C is coming, which has been reimagined by Bape.

Bape added its signature touches to the predominantly white leather sneaker but kept its beloved minimalistic aesthetic. For instance, it features Bape Sta branding on each heel (with the Reebok vector logo replacing the “A”), as well as alternating camoflauge patterns on the medial and lateral sides of the shoe in blue, red, purple and green. Lastly, Reebok Classic and A Bathing Ape head logos are paired up on the tongue.

Bape x Reebok Club C
The blue camo pattern on the Bape x Reebok Club C.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Although Bape is a frequent Reebok collaborator, this is the first time the renowned streetwear label has given the classic sneaker a new look, which has been a shoe-lovers staple since its 1985 debut.

The Bape x Reebok Club C will drop on Dec. 19 and is limited to 200 pairs. The collaborative sneaker will be available exclusively at the Bape store in Miami. It will come with a $150 price tag.

Watch on FN

Additionally, the store will have a special Bape x Reebok T-shirt or sale in-store, and a complimentary tote bag will come with the purchase.

Reebok also confirmed that a second iteration of Club C will drop in spring ’21 as well as another model, which will announced in the coming months.

Bape x Reebok Club C
The green camo pattern on the Bape x Reebok Club C.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Bape x Reebok Club C
The heels of the Bape x Reebok Club C.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Bape x Reebok Club C
The Bape x Reebok Club C tongue tag.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Bape x Reebok Club C
The Bape x Reebok Club C insoles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Bape x Reebok Club C
The purple camo patter on the Bape x Reebok Club C.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Bape x Reebok Club C
The red camo patter on the Bape x Reebok Club C.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Albert 2 scanner from aetrex scanning Sponsored By Aetrex

Aetrex Unveils the All-in-One 3D Scanner: The Albert 2

The Albert 2 is designed to deliver unmatched data, an authentic retail experience and opportunities for revenue growth.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad