Bad Bunny Gets Custom Crystal-Covered Kobe 6 ‘Grinch’ Sneakers for NBA All-Star Weekend

Bad Bunny paid tribute to Kobe Bryant through his footwear for NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago this weekend.

The Puerto Rican star received a pair of customized Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” sneakers courtesy of sneaker customizer Dan Life. The shoes boast a green base with red laces, a black Swoosh and sparkling crystals across the upper. Only one pair of the Bryant homage silhouette was created.

The “Grinch” colorway of the Kobe 6, originally dropped on Christmas Day 2010, is inspired by both the classic Dr. Seuss character and the spotted green skin of the deadly mamba snake, a reference to Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname. Ten years onward, the shoes remain one of the most coveted sneakers in the Nike Kobe franchise’s history.

In another shoe look, Bad Bunny harkened back to Bryant’s early playing days in the Adidas Crazy 1. Before inking a deal with the Swoosh in 2003, Bryant was signed to the Three Stripes and had his own signature Adidas shoe line, the KB8.

While Bad Bunny took it to the extreme in not one but two pairs of Bryant homage kicks, he wasn’t the only star to pay tribute to the late Los Angeles Laker through footwear this All-Star Weekend.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks wore a pair of Adidas kicks with angel wings and the words “Mamba No. 8” and “Mambacita No. 2” written on them, in reference to the nicknames and numbers of both Bryant and his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, who died alongside him in a helicopter accident last month. The Calabasas, Calif. crash left nine dead and had no survivors.

Meanwhile, Quavo wore a pair of customized shoes from Mache Customs for the celebrity game. The Migos rapper’s Kobe ADs featured portraits of Bryant and Gianna.

