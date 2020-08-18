Everything You Need to Know About APL’s Newest Training Sneaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

APL has officially launched it’s newest sneaker. Available today, the Techloom Tracer is the first low-top training sneaker in the brand’s assortment.

This silhouette is all about performance and was created with workouts in mind, including weights, cardio, intervals and sprints. The TechLoom Tracer retails for $230 and is available for both men in women in multiple colorways such as black, black and white, leopard, slate, rose dust and pastel.

While the sneaker boasts the usual APL materials, it also includes new technology such as molded lycra collar and tongue to allow for wearers to easily put the shoe on and off, as well as sculpted heel to offer a full range of motion.

In addition, APL’s founders Adam and Ryan Goldston developed a new lacing system, which limits lace-loosening during exercise. They also included its new TechLoom forefoot material with a non-stretch construction to keep the foot centered on the footbed when working out in order to provide maximum lateral stability.

The Techloom Tracer sneakers also feature APL’s proprietary Propelium midsole to provide cushioning and rebound as well as rubber traction pads placed in high wear areas for added durability.

Other training styles in APL’s collection includes: its Techloom Chelsea slip-on high-top, the mid-cut Ascend silhouette, which was APL’s first foray into the training category, and the Lusso.

“With the Tracer, we created the best training shoe to help you achieve your fitness goals,” the founders said in a statement. “Whether you are just starting your fitness journey or striving for a new personal record, we packed the Tracer with our best tech to fit your workout needs.”

APL fans include Lea Michele, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter and more celebrities.

Earlier this year, APL joined in the fight against COVID-19 and began distributing face shields to medical and essential workers across the state of California. The company donated thousands of PPE to local hospitals, including Keck Hospital of USC, Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center and Erewhon Markets, among other organizations in California. In addition, customers who purchased shoes in April on APL’s website also received the personal protection shield with each order.