A Bold Pink Ambush x Nike Dunk High Collaboration is Coming in January

After delivering one of the more coveted Nike Dunk collaborations of the year in December, Ambush will deliver another iteration of the classic high-top iteration of the shoe in January.

Ohio-based retail destination Xhibition shared an image of the Ambush x Nike Dunk High “Active Fuchsia” on its release calendar with a countdown clock leading to a Jan. 14, 2021 release. (The colorway has also been referred to as “Lethal Pink.”)

Although the first Ambush collab on the Nike Dunk High was delivered in a simple palette, this one uses less colors, with the active fuchsia hue consuming the sneaker from collar to outsole.

Retail price for the Ambush x Nike Dunk High “Active Fuchsia” on Xhibition.co is listed as $180.

Prior to the “Active Fuchsia” collab, Nike released the Ambush x NBA collection via the SNKRS app and at select retailers on Dec. 11. The line featured a black and white Dunk High that also retailed for $180. The sneaker featured a higher cut and elongated details inspired by Japanese bike, car and truck culture, and the standout detail was its Swoosh branding on the sides that extended past the heel added to look like car exhaust pipes.

Watch on FN

At time of publication, the shoe is on the resale market with pricing starting at $380 on StockX, $427 on GOAT and $439 on Stadium Goods.

Ambush x Nike Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Ambush x Nike Dunk High, $380 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Ambush x Nike Dunk High, $427 and up; GOAT.com

To Buy: Ambush x Nike Dunk High, $439 and up; Stadiumgoods.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.