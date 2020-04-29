Shoppers Are Loving Allbirds’ New Running Shoes — but Here’s Why Customers Say the Brand May Be ‘Kicking’ Itself

Allbirds has stepped into the running shoes market with its newest silhouette, the Dasher.

The San Francisco-based sustainable shoe brand, which debuted in 2016, has quickly become a favorite among Silicon Valley techies and celebrities alike, gaining A-list fans such as Kristen Bell, Cindy Crawford and Ben Affleck. The Dasher is available now via Allbirds.com in four limited-edition colors: Geyser, Cyclone, Flame and Thunder. It comes in men’s and women’s sizes and costs $125.

The Dasher, Allbirds told FN, was designed with comfort and performance in mind, and has been tested over thousands of miles by more than 50 amateur and professional athletes. It described the sneaker as an ideal choice “for everything from your morning 5K to your dash to the grocery store.” The shoe was created via responsible sourcing techniques and made with natural materials including Allbirds’ sugarcane-based SweetFoam, eucalyptus and a reengineered version of its merino wool.

The Dasher’s release has people buzzing on social media — and it’s safe to say fans are into the new line.

One person tweeted saying they’re ready to break their budget in order to pick up the new kicks.

me: wow I've actually been keeping my budget pretty well this week

Allbirds, releasing a brand new line of shoes this week: pic.twitter.com/AXIMHrBnZ3 — sarah chivvis (@littleChivvis) April 28, 2020

“Yes please. This bird will be trying out the new @allbirds running shoe,” @oiselle_sally tweeted.

Yes please. This bird will be trying out the new @allbirds running shoe. https://t.co/glaP1h2xs8 pic.twitter.com/DzrgV5SuaD — Sally Bergesen (@oiselle_sally) April 28, 2020

Another fan said they “loved the colors.”

Amazing! Love the colors too! My order is placed. 👍🏼 — Aaron (@Aaron1842) April 28, 2020

Additionally, one happy customer said they had been “hoping” the brand would roll out a running silhouette for a while.

I was hoping that allbirds would make running shoes since the beginning and they did it! Just bought a pair in light green 😁 Allbirds Tree Dasher | First Look at New Running Shoes https://t.co/O1CkZkvMrw — Aiko Lechat (@AikoLechat) April 28, 2020

Nonetheless, the company did take a bit of flack from some netizens — but for an unexpected reason. Several Twitter users said the brand might be regretting naming its lifestyle shoes “Wool Runners” and “Tree Runners” now that it’s put out a style meant for running.

Allbirds must be kicking themselves for naming their main shoe lines “Tree Runners” and “Wool Runners” now that they’re introducing running shoes… pic.twitter.com/rit0dosJkl — Kevin Mooney (@looney4mooney) April 28, 2020

I love @Allbirds, but it’s pretty amazing how w/ only 7 shoes in their lineup they’ve already painted themselves into a corner. Two diff shoes have “runner” in the model name & they have one shoe that’s specifically designed as a running shoe. And these are all diff shoes.🧐🤔 — Chris van B (@vanMathuysen) April 28, 2020

Allbirds’ everyday shoes are called "runners", and they just released running shoes called "dashers". I just feel like this whole thing could’ve been avoided. — Michael Liberatore (@mliberatore) April 28, 2020

If enthusiastic reviews have you wanting the Dasher, pick it up now on Allbirds.com for $125.