Allbirds Launches All-Climate, All-Season Running Shoe in Three Stylish Colorways

Allbirds has just launched a new sneaker style, the Dasher Mizzle, that won’t make runners choose between function and style.

The fresh design, which is available now for $135 on Allbirds.com, offers the technicality of Tree Dashers and the weather resistance of the Wool Runner Mizzle. The marriage of components, which includes the Wool Runner’s PuddleGuard technology, allow for customers to keep their feet dry no matter the outside conditions. The PuddleGuard technology uses a water repellant treatment and a breathable, water resistant layer made with natural products.

While it boasts a familiar vibe, the Dasher Mizzle is in a league of its own as it’s the brand’s first all-climate, all-season running shoe.

In addition to the design details that improve safety for rainy days, the Dasher Mizzles have a reflective heel logo and yarn in laces for added safety in the event that a runner is on a trail or path with low visibility.

The new design also includes an added signature dash pattern on the outsole that’s purpose is to ensure a firm grip in all conditions. The outsole features FSC Certified natural rubber treads for extra traction.

As mentioned, the Dasher Mizzle is not only practical, but fashionable as it comes in three colorways: meteorite, nova and comet.

Meteorite is gray in hue while nova is green with yellow accents. Comet is purple in shade and exclusive to the Allbirds app. The sneaker comes in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Last month, Allbirds announced that the brand is expanding into eco-friendly apparel. To create its debut apparel line, the brand said it leaned into its principals of simple design, premium natural materials and commitment to sustainability.

The result is four pieces — each labeled with its specific carbon footprint — made to look good and be better for the planet: the TrinoXO Tee, the Wool Jumper, the Wool Cardigan and the Trino Puffer.

The TrinoXO Tee, which is described as naturally-derived fiber made from discarded shells from marine life, retails for $48. The Wool Cardigan retails for $145 and is made with premium fine, ZQ-certified New Zealand merino wool. The Trino Puffer features a blend of merino wool and Tencel is $250.