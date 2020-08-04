Allbirds and Chinatown Market Launch Sustainability-Focused Collaboration

Allbirds has tapped Los Angeles-based streetwear standout Chinatown Market for a multi-phase collaboration, an effort aimed at inspiring responsible creativity and design.
The San Francisco-based sustainable footwear brand’s latest collaborative effort will begin Friday with an auction consisting of a collection of pieces created by artist Nicole McLaughlin. As with all of her work, the McLaughlin-designed looks are made with scrap materials, this time coming from Allbirds.
Her work will be auctioned off via Chinatown Market’s website — Thechinatownmarket.com — on Aug. 7, and 100% of the proceeds will go to a pair of charities: The Okra Project, which offers resources that address the crisis’ Black trans people directly face; and Sunrise Movement, which aims to stop climate change and create millions of jobs in the process.
At the end of the auction, Allbirds and Chinatown Market will launch a five-episode Instagram TV series on their respective accounts featuring beloved creatives who will lead sessions on sustainable design and do-it-yourself methods. Following the series, people will be given the opportunity to win a two-week digital mentorship with Allbirds and Chinatown Market by submitting their projects. This mentorship, Allbirds explained, will be a “crash course on what these brands do best and gaining access to their materials, sustainability teams and executive leadership along the way.”
Allbirds has kept busy with charitable shoe releases this summer. It’s latest effort was revealed on July 16, a limited-edition iteration of its first-ever performance running shoe, the WCK Dasher, with proceeds going to the World Central Kitchen “to support their mission of bringing smart solutions to hunger and poverty.”