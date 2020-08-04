Allbirds and Chinatown Market Launch Sustainability-Focused Collaboration

Allbirds has tapped Los Angeles-based streetwear standout Chinatown Market for a multi-phase collaboration, an effort aimed at inspiring responsible creativity and design.

The San Francisco-based sustainable footwear brand’s latest collaborative effort will begin Friday with an auction consisting of a collection of pieces created by artist Nicole McLaughlin. As with all of her work, the McLaughlin-designed looks are made with scrap materials, this time coming from Allbirds.

Her work will be auctioned off via Chinatown Market’s website — Thechinatownmarket.com — on Aug. 7, and 100% of the proceeds will go to a pair of charities: The Okra Project, which offers resources that address the crisis’ Black trans people directly face; and Sunrise Movement, which aims to stop climate change and create millions of jobs in the process.

At the end of the auction, Allbirds and Chinatown Market will launch a five-episode Instagram TV series on their respective accounts featuring beloved creatives who will lead sessions on sustainable design and do-it-yourself methods. Following the series, people will be given the opportunity to win a two-week digital mentorship with Allbirds and Chinatown Market by submitting their projects. This mentorship, Allbirds explained, will be a “crash course on what these brands do best and gaining access to their materials, sustainability teams and executive leadership along the way.”

The Nicole McLaughlin-designed vest, which is part of the Allbirds x Chinatown Market collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds has kept busy with charitable shoe releases this summer. It’s latest effort was revealed on July 16, a limited-edition iteration of its first-ever performance running shoe, the WCK Dasher, with proceeds going to the World Central Kitchen “to support their mission of bringing smart solutions to hunger and poverty.”