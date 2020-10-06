Alife Remixes the Reebok Zig Kinetica — and You Can Only Get It in One Place

Alife has given a modern Reebok lifestyle sneaker a new look. And the only place to get it is via Foot Locker’s Greenhouse incubator.

Arriving this month is the Alife x Reebok Zig Kinetica, a clean yet bold take on the athletic brand’s casual look. The special-edition collaboration is predominantly white and includes mustard yellow, navy, royal blue and red hues.

Alife executed the collab with oversized “Alife” branding on the lateral sides as well as co-branded tongues and insoles. Also, the sneaker features the words “Zig Kinetica Design By Reebok Alife, Inc. New York City 2020” on the white midsole under a translucent layer. The sneaker comes with choices of mustard yellow and red laces.

The Zig Kinetica sneaker features a zigzag midsole that is reminiscent of the bold and aggressive Zig tech that was introduced in 2010. The uppers are made of breathable mesh and feature neoprene collars, which is paired with cushioning designed to propel the wearer forward “with springy responsiveness.”

Alife x Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse

The Alife x Reebok Zig Kinetica arrives Oct. 9 exclusively via the Greenhouse app with a $120 retail price.

After the initial release, additional pairs will drop throughout the month on Alifenewyork.com, Reebok.com and FootLocker.com.

Alife x Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse

A look at the Alife x Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse