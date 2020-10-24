Alife Pays Tribute to Its Heritage on a New Fila Collaboration

Alife has delivered several compelling collaborations this year, and another one has just hit stores.

The retailer and brand’s latest project is with Fila, which serves as a tribute to Alife’s roots. The result is a fresh iteration of the Trigate, which is the heritage athletic brand’s most recent running sneaker.

The new-look shoe comes with uppers executed in Alife’s signature gray hue — a nod to its original recurring theme of all-gray apparel drops — which sits atop a plush gum midsole and matching outsole. Additional Alife-specific details include its logo on the tongue and lateral quarter overlay. Other features include molded sockliners, reflective pull tabs, and a strong tread pattern that was created for grip and support.

The Alife x Fila Trigate is available now via Alifenewyork.com with a $90 price tag. The shoe will release on Oct. 27 on Fila.com.

This isn’t the only collaboration from Alife to hit stores this month. On Oct. 9, the Alife x Reebok Zig Kinetica arrived via Foot Locker’s Greenhouse incubator. The special-edition sneaker is predominantly white and includes mustard yellow, navy, royal blue and red hues, and features oversized “Alife” branding on the lateral sides. Pairs in a limited number of sizes are still available via Alifenewyork.com and Reebok.com.

Alife x Fila Trigate. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

A look at the Alife x Fila Trigate. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

The outsole of the Alife x Fila Trigate. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

A top down look at the Alife x Fila Trigate. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife