Alife’s St. Patrick’s Day Shoe Celebrates the Luck of the Irish

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and Alife just released a sneaker celebrating the luck of the Irish that’s perfect for the holiday.

The Alife Everybody Hi “Lucky” sneaker, which is available now via Alifenewyork.com, is a predominantly white and green look with hits of black. The shoe from the pioneering New York City-based brand and retailer is built with leather uppers with shamrocks on the lateral sides of each shoe executed in green and white.

Other features include debossed Alife branding on the heels, its logo on the tongues, exaggerated toe caps, perforated toe boxes with suede detailing, rubber cupsole construction and an alternate set of laces.

The Alife Everybody Hi “Lucky” sneakers retail for $120.

Alife Everybody Hi “Lucky.” CREDIT: Alife

Another look at the Alife Everybody Hi “Lucky.” CREDIT: Alife

Aside from the sneakers, Alife also dropped the Lucky Registered Hoodie just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The hoodie is made with embroidered shamrocks throughout and the company’s branding is embroidered on the chest. It is available now and comes with a $138 price tag.

Alife Lucky Registered Hoodie. CREDIT: Alife

Want more?

Alife Returns to Shoes With a ‘New York’ Tribute Inspired by Newport Cigarette Boxes

Black History Month Spotlight: Treis Hill Ditched Finance for Footwear; What He Thinks the Industry Can Do to Evolve

Green Shoes Inspired By St Patrick’s Day