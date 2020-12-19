Aku Hunting Footwear Will Debut in North America in 2021

When Aku delivers its North American collection for 2021, it will also include a hunting footwear line.

“For years, consumers have told us that they are buying our outdoor hiking and trekking footwear for hunting because they are so comfortable, dry and warm,” Aku president Rick Cook said in a statement. “Aku has recently expanded its distribution channels in North America and so we felt that this was the right time to introduce the Aku hunting styles that have long been popular in Europe.”

Included in the forthcoming Aku hunting collection are 12 footwear options designed for different types of hunting. The brand equipped them with high quality leathers, Vibram outsoles and breathable Gore-Tex waterproof membranes.

Aku’s hunting collection will arrive June 1, 2021, via Akuoutdoor.us online and at specialty retail accounts.

Included in the line are the Jager Evo GTX looks, which was made for activities such as elk and mule deer hunting. They will retail for $369 to 439. The brand’s backcountry hunting boot, called the Riserva GTX, will start at $299 and go up to $389 in price. And for hunters looking for a lightweight, supportive and agile boot for early season bowhunting, Aku will offer the Pilgrim Hi Combat GTX that will retail for $229 to 249.

Retailing for $349 is the Superalp GTX, which Aku described as a classic outdoor boot that crosses over to hunting in rugged terrain. Lastly, the Hyatsuki GTX, which was made for high-altitude game hunting in snowy and cold conditions, will retail for $399.