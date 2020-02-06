This Women’s-Exclusive Retro Air Jordan Will Hit Stores Soon With a Chicago Bulls-Style Makeover

The lateral side of the "University Red" Air Jordan Women's OG.

Jordan Brand brought back its first-ever women’s-exclusive silhouette this year, the Air Jordan Women’s OG, which originally made its retail debut in 1998. And another colorway of the look is slated to hit stores soon.

Visually, this model looks similar to the popular Air Jordan 13, one of the signature shoes NBA icon Michael Jordan wore during his career. It features premium leather and textile mesh upper that’s dressed in a vibrant red and black, a color scheme reminiscent of the team Jordan won six championships with: the Chicago Bulls. Additional details include both the Jumpman and the “W” logo emblazoned on the heel in black and a clean white midsole.

The “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG. CREDIT: Nike

Although the images have surfaced, the release date for this red Air Jordan Women’s OG has yet to be revealed by the brand.

A top view of the “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG. CREDIT: Nike

A outsole of the “University Red” Air Jordan Women’s OG. CREDIT: Nike

In related Jordan Brand news, the company has unveiled an extensive sneaker collection releasing in conjunction with next week’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, which also includes a special version of the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite” that’s available exclusively in the Windy City.

