Jordan Brand Reveals Its Summer 2020 Air Jordan Collection

Fans of Jordan Brand have plenty of sneaker releases to look forward to in the next few months.
The namesake company of NBA icon Michael Jordan unveiled its stacked Air Jordan retro lineup for summer ’20 that includes the return of a few fan-favorite styles along with new takes on popular silhouettes.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5, and to celebrate, the model returns in the classic “Fire Red” colorway along with a new makeup combining three of the model’s most iconic colorways: “Fire Red,” “Metallic” and “Grape.”
The popular Air Jordan 1 High is getting two fresh new makeovers including in “Court Purple” and a “Tie-Dye” colorway, the latter arriving exclusively in women’s sizing.
Another popular Air Jordan sneaker included in the collection is the Air Jordan 4 with a new “Metallic” pack including red, purple, green and orange iterations as well as a special women’s version in a white-based colorway with hits of red, green and yellow.
The low-top Air Jordan 11 is dropping in two new colorways, with one combining the beloved “Concord” and “Bred” colorways and women’s look in a remixed “Concord” colorway.
The collection is finished with the return of the fan-favorite Air Jordan 13 “Flint” and the new Air Jordan 7 “Hare.” A release date for each style has not been revealed.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Nike Inc., the company that owns Jordan Brand, has announced that its retail locations will remain closed until further notice. However, its digital shopping platforms including Nike.com, SNKRS and the Nike app remain active.
Want more?
Nike Reveals the Zoom KD13, NBA Star Kevin Durant’s Newest Signature Sneaker