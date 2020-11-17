Jordan Brand gave fans an early look at what sneakers it will release next year with the unveiling of its spring ’21 Air Jordan Retro collection.

The sportswear giant will deliver new takes on a handful of Michael Jordan’s signature models for the forthcoming season, and fan-favorite styles will also make their way back to shelves as well. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High will be happy as three new styles are set to hit shelves, including one that pays homage to MJ’s alma mater with a light blue colorway referencing the University of North Carolina, a metallic silver makeup for women sneaker fans and a new volt iteration.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Aside from the new styles that are being introduced, the return of the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cool Grey” from 2007 will be included in the lineup. The shoe wears a predominantly gray color scheme that’s contrasted by orange and red accents on the tongue and heel’s Jumpman branding. The classic “Stealth” colorway of the Air Jordan 5 will also be part of the upcoming releases but has been given a new twist with black replacing the traditional blue accents on the tongue and midsole.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cool Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Rounding out the lineup is men’s- and women’s-exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 9, an all-black Air Jordan 5, and an orange-accented Air Jordan 13.

Styles from the spring ’21 Air Jordan retro collection will be available via the Nike SNKRS app starting in January.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 4 Retro Women’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 9 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 9 Retro Women’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike