Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan ‘New Beginnings’ Pack Is Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Air Jordan 'New Beginnings' Pack
The Air Jordan "New Beginnings" Pack.
CREDIT: Nike

After getting a glimpse of the highly-anticipated Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack toward the end of last year, official images and release information has surfaced.

Thanks to @J23app on Twitter, we’re learning that fans will have the opportunity of purchasing the Jordan sneaker pack next week. The two-shoe lineup will include white and red makeups of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 and the Nike Air Ship.

Air Jordan 'New Beginnings' Pack
The Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack.
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 'New Beginnings' Pack
The Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack.
CREDIT: Nike

To give the models a bit of context, before NBA icon Michael Jordan ever wore the Air Jordan 1 on the court, he wore the Air Ship during his rookie season in 1984. Also included in the pack is an updated version of the Air Jordan 1 High that’s inspired by the original construction of the silhouette from 1985.

Select retailers are set to release the latest Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack starting on Feb. 12, while another launch is expected to arrive on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand stockists on Feb. 15. Retail pricing is set at $350.

Nike Air Ship 'New Beginnings'
The lateral side of the “New Beginnings” Nike Air Ship.
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 1 High '85 'New Beginnings'
The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “New Beginnings.”
CREDIT: Nike

In related Jordan Brand news, a more limited iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 is releasing tomorrow and only 23,000 pairs available.

Want more?

Nike Sidestepped the Vaporfly Ban — Now, Here’s Every Detail of Its Ambitious 2020 Summer Olympics Plan

Only 23,000 Pairs of This Air Jordan 1 High Are Being Released This Weekend

This Air Jordan 3 Is Being Released Exclusively in Chicago During NBA All-Star Weekend

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad