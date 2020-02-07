The Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan ‘New Beginnings’ Pack Is Releasing Soon

After getting a glimpse of the highly-anticipated Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack toward the end of last year, official images and release information has surfaced.

Thanks to @J23app on Twitter, we’re learning that fans will have the opportunity of purchasing the Jordan sneaker pack next week. The two-shoe lineup will include white and red makeups of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 and the Nike Air Ship.

The Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack. CREDIT: Nike

To give the models a bit of context, before NBA icon Michael Jordan ever wore the Air Jordan 1 on the court, he wore the Air Ship during his rookie season in 1984. Also included in the pack is an updated version of the Air Jordan 1 High that’s inspired by the original construction of the silhouette from 1985.

Select retailers are set to release the latest Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack starting on Feb. 12, while another launch is expected to arrive on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand stockists on Feb. 15. Retail pricing is set at $350.

The lateral side of the “New Beginnings” Nike Air Ship. CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “New Beginnings.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Jordan Brand news, a more limited iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 is releasing tomorrow and only 23,000 pairs available.

