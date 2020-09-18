Jordan Brand’s New PE Air Jordan Cleats Are Made by Its Sponsored NFL Players

Jordan Brand is celebrating the 2019-20 NFL season by lacing its sponsored football players with new Air Jordan cleats.

Its sponsored football athletes will wear player-edition versions of the Air Jordan 10 and Air Jordan 11 cleats starting this month. According to the brand, the Jumpman NFL roster spent a portion of the past offseason meeting with its design team to create unique PE cleats for this season. This collection serves as a follow-up to last season’s Air Jordan 10 “Playoff Collection,” and similar to the previous set, the majority of the roster will wear a high- or low-top cleat version of the iconic Air Jordan 10 and Air Jordan 11 modified for the gridiron.

Jordan Brand brought the PE styles to life by using Nike’s Football Arch Seam Propulsion technology to create the upper with each pair featuring various hues, materials and color blocking. Each player was also able to put personal details on their pair ranging from uniform numbers and a variety of logos, initials, messages and tributes.

Not only did the company share a detailed look at the player-edition Air Jordan cleats, but it also confirmed that they have no plans of releasing them, keeping the looks exclusive to the Jordan Brand NFL roster.

