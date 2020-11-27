Jordan Brand Is Releasing the Air Jordan 8 ‘Burgundy’ Soon — Here’s When You Can Buy It

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's "Burgundy."

A new colorway of the classic Air Jordan 8 is set to release next week exclusively for women.

Jordan Brand confirmed on the Nike SNKRS app that NBA icon Michael Jordan’s eighth signature basketball shoe will launch in a burgundy iteration on Dec. 4. Although all Jordan fans will likely want a pair, this look will only be available in women’s sizing. (The style was revealed to be part of Jordan Brand’s holiday ’20 lineup in September as was one of the two women’s-specific styles that will be released.)

The sneaker is executed in a predominantly white color scheme seen on the leather upper, which is paired with gray and burgundy accents. The model’s signature details are the cross straps at the midfoot along with a chenille fabric patch on the tongue. The style is completed with a gray and burgundy midsole and a white outsole.

The women’s exclusive “Burgundy” colorway of the Air Jordan 8 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro “Burgundy” will release on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand stockists on Dec. 9. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, J Balvin’s highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 High collab is finally releasing on Dec. 8.

A top view of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The cross strap of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel counter of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike