×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jordan Brand Is Releasing the Air Jordan 8 ‘Burgundy’ Soon — Here’s When You Can Buy It

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's "Burgundy."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A new colorway of the classic Air Jordan 8 is set to release next week exclusively for women.

Jordan Brand confirmed on the Nike SNKRS app that NBA icon Michael Jordan’s eighth signature basketball shoe will launch in a burgundy iteration on Dec. 4. Although all Jordan fans will likely want a pair, this look will only be available in women’s sizing. (The style was revealed to be part of Jordan Brand’s holiday ’20 lineup in September as was one of the two women’s-specific styles that will be released.)

The sneaker is executed in a predominantly white color scheme seen on the leather upper, which is paired with gray and burgundy accents. The model’s signature details are the cross straps at the midfoot along with a chenille fabric patch on the tongue. The style is completed with a gray and burgundy midsole and a white outsole.

Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The women’s exclusive “Burgundy” colorway of the Air Jordan 8 Retro.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The medial side of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro “Burgundy” will release on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand stockists on Dec. 9. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, J Balvin’s highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 High collab is finally releasing on Dec. 8.

Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
A top view of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The heel of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The outsole of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The cross strap of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The heel counter of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy'
The toe box of the Air Jordan 8 Retro Women’s “Burgundy.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad