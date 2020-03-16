Bugs Bunny Inspires This Latest Air Jordan 7 ‘Hare’ Release

Bugs Bunny appears to be the inspiration surrounding the latest Air Jordan 7 Retro release.

Sneaker leak social media account @hanzuying on Instagram shared imagery of a new “Hare” Jordan 7 style that is reportedly arriving on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers some time in April for $250.

This isn’t the first time that the iconic cartoon character served as inspiration for an Air Jordan release. Jordan Brand’s connection with Bugs Bunny dates back to the 1990s with the film “Space Jam” that later blossomed into a campaign with Jumpman with the original launch of the “Hare” Air Jordan 7 in 1992.

This latest iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s seventh signature basketball sneaker features a furry construction on the upper that’s decorated with a blue-tinted hue on the material, while a light pink covers the neoprene tongue and collar. The numbers “130014-100” are stamped onto the heel that appears to be inspired by the style code from the original “Hare” Jordan 7 release, and the look is finished off with a white midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

Some of the basketball accolades that Jordan has accomplished while wearing the Air Jordan 7 in 1992 includes repeating as an NBA champion, winning the Finals MVP and securing the MVP award during the regular season. He also led Team USA to a gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona.

