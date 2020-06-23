A Classic Air Jordan 7 Colorway Is Reportedly Returning Soon

A fan-favorite colorway of the Air Jordan 7 could possibly be returning to shelves next year.

According to sneaker-leaking Instagram account @zSneakerheadz, the reissue of the classic Air Jordan 7 “Flint” colorway is slated to drop in spring 2021. Given its distant release date, early images have not yet surfaced. However, the aforementioned account shared info of the “White/Flint Grey-Black-Varsity Purple” color-blocking and images of the original 2006 launch. The latest pair is expected to feature a premium gray suede upper with white leather overlays on the heel, and its purple accents on the ankle’s Jumpman logo and tongue’s Air Jordan branding stand out.

Along with the reported spring 2021 release date, the shoe is expected to come with a $190 price tag.

A new pair of the “Flint” Air Jordan 7 from the 2006 release is available for purchase on resale sites including on StockX with asking prices starting at $350 in a men’s size 7 and upward of $700 for a size 11. Select sizes are also available on the platform GOAT with brand new pairs going for as low as $400 in a size 10.5 and as high as $505 in a size 9.5.

In related Jordan Brand news, Dior revealed that its upcoming “Air Dior” collaboration with Jordan Brand is releasing at select Dior retailers on July 8. The Air Jordan 1 High and Low collab will launch through an exclusive online experience.