The Air Jordan 6 ‘Singles Day’ Could Be Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Sneaker fans may have a new Air Jordan 6 release to look forward to next month.

According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz, the latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s sixth signature sneaker will celebrate this year’s Singles’ Day in China. It is observed annually on Nov. 11 and has become a massive shopping day for bachelors in the country since its inception in the 1990s. Last year, e-commerce platform Alibaba racked in 268.4 billion yuan ($38.4 billion) in gross merchandise volume on the holiday.

Images of the sneaker have been shared by the account revealing a predominantly black colorway including on the satin upper boasting an intricate pattern printed throughout the material. Continuing the look are suede overlays while a red heart lace lock appears on the tongue. The stealthy execution is completed with a black foam midsole along with a matching rubber outsole. According to the account, the Air Jordan 6 “Singles’ Day” will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to announce the release details for this women’s exclusive Air Jordan 6 “Singles’ Day” colorway, but it’s currently scheduled to hit stores on Nov. 25 for a retail price of $210 and is expected to be available on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related news, Jordan Brand’s parent company Nike released a new ad campaign yesterday shortly after LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers captured the 2019-20 NBA championship.

