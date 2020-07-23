A New Women’s-Exclusive Air Jordan 6 Colorway Set to Release in the Fall

A new colorway of the Air Jordan 6 is hitting shelves soon and will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

According to social media leaker account @zSneakerheadz, the latest iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker is releasing on Sept. 24. Jordan Brand revealed in June that this women’s-exclusive style is launching as part of the Air Jordan fall ’20 collection.

Unlike many of the previous releases, the shoe features a mixture of materials starting with a premium suede upper that’s elevated with transparent panels on the side. Additional details include inspirational messages including “Be Kind,” “Embrace Uniqueness” and “Spread Love” are printed on the sock liner, while a metallic Jumpman hangtag is attached. The look is completed with a black and white midsole and a translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 6 made its retail debut in 1991 and was the sneaker that MJ wore when he won his first NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls against the Los Angeles Lakers. The shoe is famously inspired by one of his German sports cars, evident with the spoiler-inspired heel tab.

The aforementioned account is suggesting that the shoe will come with a $190 price tag when it releases on Sept. 24 and it will reportedly be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Jordan Brand news, the anticipated Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro is releasing in the “Sail” colorway this Saturday on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $225.