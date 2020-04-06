This Coveted Air Jordan 6 Style Is Returning for the First Time in 14 Years

One of the most sought-after Air Jordan releases is returning this month for the first time in 14 years.

The Air Jordan 6 Retro “DMP” will be releasing on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand stockists on April 18 for a retail price of $200. The style features a stealthy black suede upper that’s contrasted by regal gold accents on the tongue’s Jumpman branding, the heel’s pull tab and on the midsole. The year 2020 is also stamped on the insole to recognize its latest release.

The sneaker originally released in 2006 as part of the brand’s first-ever “Defining Moments” pack that also included an Air Jordan 11. The sneakers selected were the ones basketball icon Michael Jordan wore during his the first years of each of this NBA Finals three-peats in 1991 and in 1996, respectively. The pack is currently reselling on StockX for around $800.

The Air Jordan 6 Retro “DMP.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “DMP.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “DMP.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “DMP.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “DMP.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “DMP.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

As a majority of the world continues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Nike Inc., the company that owns Jordan Brand, has announced that its retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will remain closed until further notice. Its digital shopping platforms including Nike.com, SNKRS and the Nike app will remain active.

