Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 6 ‘Quai 54’ Sneakers For the Whole Family

Jordan Brand unveiled the newest iterations of its Quai 54 sneakers for 2020.

The athletic powerhouse released images of its Air Jordan 6 “Quai 54” sneakers in honor of its annual streetball tournament held in Paris. The new sneakers will be released in both an adult and kid’s sizing on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m ET on the SNKRs app as well as at Nike.com. The adult pairs will retail for $200 while the kid’s sneakers will sell for $140.

The adult-sized Air Jordan 6 “Quai 54” features smooth “Sail” leather uppers accented with windows of a perforated purple geometric print inspired by the traditional Bogolan graphics from West Africa; the Jumpman logo is displayed across the tongue on the left shoe with a countering tournament logo on the right. Complete with a toggle lacing system and cutouts across the tongue and the heel, the sneakers pay tribute to the French City of Lights with a touch of flair.

Air Jordan 6 “Quai 54” for Adults CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

As for kid’s sizing, the sneaker follows similar design features as its adult counterpart with panels of brown and yellow print replacing the purple shades. Its tongue as well incorporated the chocolate brown leather with its paneled design, seen also in the marking of both logos. A contrast translucent outsole ties the design together along with white laces for a cohesive look.

Air Jordan 6 “Quai 54” for Kid’s CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Quai 54 is Jordan Brand’s annual streetball tournament that takes place during the summer in Paris. Founded in 2003 by Hammadoun Sidibé and Thibaut de Longeville, the event combines the appeal of a city ball tournament with the ever-present French street style culture; this year, though, the event was canceled due to the impact of the pandemic.