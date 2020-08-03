Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 6 ‘Quai 54’ Sneakers For the Whole Family

Jordan Brand unveiled the newest iterations of its Quai 54 sneakers for 2020.
The athletic powerhouse released images of its Air Jordan 6 “Quai 54” sneakers in honor of its annual streetball tournament held in Paris. The new sneakers will be released in both an adult and kid’s sizing on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m ET on the SNKRs app as well as at Nike.com. The adult pairs will retail for $200 while the kid’s sneakers will sell for $140.
The adult-sized Air Jordan 6 “Quai 54” features smooth “Sail” leather uppers accented with windows of a perforated purple geometric print inspired by the traditional Bogolan graphics from West Africa; the Jumpman logo is displayed across the tongue on the left shoe with a countering tournament logo on the right. Complete with a toggle lacing system and cutouts across the tongue and the heel, the sneakers pay tribute to the French City of Lights with a touch of flair.
As for kid’s sizing, the sneaker follows similar design features as its adult counterpart with panels of brown and yellow print replacing the purple shades. Its tongue as well incorporated the chocolate brown leather with its paneled design, seen also in the marking of both logos. A contrast translucent outsole ties the design together along with white laces for a cohesive look.
Quai 54 is Jordan Brand’s annual streetball tournament that takes place during the summer in Paris. Founded in 2003 by Hammadoun Sidibé and Thibaut de Longeville, the event combines the appeal of a city ball tournament with the ever-present French street style culture; this year, though, the event was canceled due to the impact of the pandemic.
🇫🇷 Nous avons eu le privilège de collaborer avec @jumpman23 pour créer une collection 2020 inspirée des motifs “bogolans” traditionnels d'Afrique de l'Ouest, ré-interprétés avec un prisme parisien par @thibaut360 et son studio @360_creative. ⠀ “L'Afrique de l'Ouest possède un patrimoine très riche en matière de motifs, de palettes de couleurs et de tissus qui nous inspire pour les collaborations Jordan x Quai 54, et nous aimons le challenge de trouver des manières de réinterpréter, de revisiter et de moderniser ce patrimoine qui soient différentes pour chacune des collections. Avec ses motifs graphiques stylisés qui représentent le nom "QUAI 54”, cette collection 2020 célèbre le Paris multiculturel, dynamique, passionné de basketball et fin connaisseur de style que nous aimons et à qui nous voulons rendre hommage.” @thibaut360 ⠀ 👨🏾🎨🏀🎨👟👕🇸🇳🇫🇷🇺🇸🌎🌍🌏⠀ ⠀ 🌐 This year, we collaborated with @jumpman23 to create a collection inspired by the traditional Bogolan graphics from West Africa, remixed with a Parisian twist by @thibaut360 and his design studio at @360_creative⠀ “West Africa has a very rich design heritage in graphic patterns, color palettes and fabrics which has been an amazing source of inspiration for our work on the latest Jordan x Quai 54 collections. We like the challenge of finding different ways to re-interpret, remix and modernize this heritage for each collection. With its stylized graphics representing the name “QUAI 54”, this 2020 collection is meant to celebrate the dynamic, multicultural, basketball-loving and fashion-forward Paris that we love and want to consecrate. ” @thibaut360 ⠀ 👨🏾🎨🏀🎨👟👕🇸🇳🇫🇷🇺🇸🌎🌍🌏 ⠀ Concept / Creative direction 🧠💡🎨 @thibaut360 @360_creative⠀ Art direction & graphics 🎨 @alexanderwiseparis⠀ ⠀ #Quai54 #Jordan #Paris #Bogolan #BogolanRemix #FromParisToTheWorld #AfricaToTheWorld #BringYourGameNotYourName