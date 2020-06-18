Air Jordan 6 ‘Hare’ Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Jordan Brand’s latest Bugs Bunny-inspired Air Jordan 6 “Hare” dropped yesterday and pairs quickly moved off of shelves. However, sneaker fans who missed out on the retail launch can still buy them on the resale market — and you don’t need to pay an exorbitant price for it.

When the Air Jordan 6 “Hare” released on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers yesterday, it was available for a $190 price tag. Now, select sizes are reselling for as low as $240.

The Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

This color scheme initially launched in 1992 on the Air Jordan 7 and nearly 30 years later, its reimagined for NBA icon Michael Jordan’s sixth signature basketball sneaker. The shoe features a gray suede upper that’s combined with white leather overlays inspired by the body of Bugs Bunny. Colorful green, red and orange accents are found on the tongue and outsole, which pays homage to the character’s carrot snack.

Select sizes are currently reselling on StockX for as low as $240 in a men’s size 8 and upward of $450 for the smaller size 5.5. The sneaker is also on the platform GOAT with the lowest asking price of $255 in a men’s size 8.5. Larger sizes, however, have a steeper price tag. Size 15, for example, is going for $325.

A top view of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Jordan Brand news, MJ and Jordan Brand announced a $100 million donation benefitting organizations for racial equality, social justice and greater access to education, which will be allocated over the next 10 years.