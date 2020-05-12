A Bugs Bunny-Inspired Air Jordan 6 Is Releasing Soon

For the latest Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand used iconic cartoon character Bugs Bunny as inspiration for its look.

Detailed images of the Air Jordan 6 “Hare” have surfaced, and although Jordan Brand has not confirmed this, it’s likely that the classic Air Jordan 7 “Hare” —which debuted in 1992 — inspired this look. The premium suede and leather upper is predominately executed in gray tones, reminiscent of Bugs Bunny’s body, while the colorful accents and jagged design on the tongue are likely inspired by his carrot snack almost always in hand. Adding to the look is a white foam midsole and red and green details on the outsole.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced the release of this Air Jordan 6 “Hare,” however retailers such as Finish Line have this style releasing on June 5 for $190.

The Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 6 silhouette was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and it was introduced in 1991. This was the model that NBA icon Michael Jordan wore during his first pro championship win when his Chicago Bulls faced the Los Angeles Lakers. The shoe’s design was famously inspired by the look of MJ’s German sports car, most notably with the heel’s pull tab mimicking its spoiler.

The heel of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Hare.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the “Purple Metallic” Air Jordan 4 Retro is releasing on May 20 via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190.