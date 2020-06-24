Michael Jordan’s Championship Sneaker To Return in an Original Colorway

Michael Jordan’s first championship sneaker is reportedly returning in one of its original colorways.

According to social media sneaker leakers @DJFolk and @zSneakerheadz, the “Carmine” iteration of the Air Jordan 6 will be returning on February 13, 2021, which also happens to be during the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend set to take place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The color scheme is best known for its bold red upper that’s paired with red overlays. The upcoming release is also expected to incorporate “Nike Air” branding on the heel true to the original launch. It’s also worth noting that next year will also mark the 30th anniversary since the model debuted in 1991.

The Air Jordan 6 was the sneaker that MJ wore en-route to his first championship when he and his Chicago Bulls squad faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in ’91. The design of the shoe was inspired by MJ’s Porsche 911 sports car while specific elements including the two holes on the tongue and the heel tab inspired by a car’s spoiler help wearers put on the shoes more easily.

Given its distant release date, Jordan Brand hasn’t confirmed the launch details for the 2021 Air Jordan 6 “Carmine” but it’s slated to drop on Feb. 13, 2021 for $225. It will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, Dior has confirmed that its upcoming “Air Dior” collection will release on July 8 while the Air Jordan 1 collab will launch through an exclusive online experience.