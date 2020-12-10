The Women’s-Exclusive Air Jordan 6 ‘Barely Rose’ Is Reportedly Coming in 2021

Jordan Brand delivered several acclaimed women’s-exclusive sneakers this year. And with news of a potential Air Jordan 6 “Barely Rose” release surfacing, it looks like 2021 could also be a good year for female sneakerheads.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, the women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 6 “Barely Rose” — also referred to as “Gold Hoops” — will reportedly release in July 2021. The look’s upper is executed in white and barely rose ones, which sits atop a sail and metallic gold midsole. Additional gold details can be found on the heel and the lace toggle. The look is complete with a sail and icy translucent outsole.

Although news of the potential Air Jordan 6 “Barely Rose” has been reported, images have not yet been revealed. However, a mock-up depiction of the shoe was shared by @zsneakerheadz on Instagram.

Release info for the Air Jordan 6 “Barely Rose” has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Watch on FN

While sneaker fans wait in anticipation for the Air Jordan 6 “Barely Rose,” another coveted look from Jordan Brand has a confirmed release date before year’s end. The coveted Air Jordan 1 Centre Court — which was first seen on the feet of NBA icon Michael Jordan during “The Last Dance” docuseries on ESPN in the spring — will be released on Dec. 21 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers in an all-white colorway. The shoe will retail for $135.