A Fan-Favorite Air Jordan 5 Colorway Is Reportedly Returning Soon

A popular Air Jordan 5 colorway may be returning to shelves soon.

According to the sneaker leak Instagram account @Soleheatonfeet, the “White/Stealth-Black/Hyper Royal” iteration of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature sneaker will hit stores in early 2021. Given its far-off release date, early images of the shoe have yet to leak, however a mock-up photo provided by Instagram account @zSneakerheadz reveals a color scheme similar to the popular “Stealth” colorway from 2006.

It features a white leather upper that’s combined with blue accents on the liner. The upcoming version may include alterations to the initial pair such as black accents on the tongue’s Jumpman logo and gray-based Air midsole.

Pairs from the initial launch are currently reselling on StockX with the lowest asking price of $260 in a men’s size 11 and as high as $419 in a size 12.

A release date has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand but the aforementioned accounts are reporting that it will launch sometime in early 2021 for a retail price of $190. It will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, there will be a handful of styles launching this month including the ‘Top 3’ Air Jordan 5 and ‘Tie-Dye’ Air Jordan 1 High OG Women’s available via SNKRS on June 20 and June 26, respectively.