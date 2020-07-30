How the Upcoming Air Jordan 5 ‘What The’ Looks On Feet

An on-foot look at the new Air Jordan 5 “What The” style has made its way onto social media platforms ahead of its release.

The initial images of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “What The” iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fifth signature sneaker arrived yesterday courtesy of sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz along with reports of a Nov. 7 release date.

The latest pair features a mash-up of the most coveted colorways with a mismatched red and yellow suede uppers inspired by the “Raging Bulls” and “Tokyo” makeups, respectively. Other styles will also make a cameo on the shoe like contrasting tongue and sock liners pulled from the “Bel-Air” and “Laser” styles. The theme continues on the multicolored Nike Air-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 5 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and made its retail debut in 1990. One of MJ’s notable accomplishments in the shoe is scoring a career-high of 69 points against one of his rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the time of press, the release information surrounding the Air Jordan 5 “What The” has not yet been confirmed by the brand, however the social media account stated it will launch on Nov. 7 and will retail for $220. The sneakers will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Jordan Brand news, a new off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” collaboration is reportedly slated to hit shelves in the holiday ’20 season and will come with a $225 price tag.