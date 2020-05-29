Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Next Air Jordan 5 Uses Elements From 3 Original Colorways

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Top 3'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3."
CREDIT: Nike

Three original colorways of the beloved Air Jordan 5 sneaker will be combined into one shoe for Jordan Brand’s upcoming release.

The “Top 3” Jordan 5 is part of Jordan Brand’s summer ’20 release lineup, and according to Twitter user @J23app, it will release on June 13. The detailed photos reveal a stealthy black nubuck upper, which is a nod to the “Black Metallic” color scheme, which is contrasted by red “23” branding on the side and Nike Air branding in white embroidered on the heel. The purple tongue and teal-colored Jumpman logo are inspired by the “Grape” makeup, while a red midsole and translucent outsole are nods to the “Fire Red” style. All three names of original styles are printed onto the inside of the tongue.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Top 3” is expected to launch via the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers on June 13. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Top 3'
The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Top 3.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Top 3'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Top 3.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Top 3'
The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Top 3.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Top 3'
A top view of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Top 3.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Top 3'
The heel of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Top 3.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Top 3'
The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Top 3.”
CREDIT: Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the classic “Flint Grey” colorway of the Air Jordan 13 is seeing its highly-anticipated return tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The shoe will retail for $190.

Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint'
The Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint.”
CREDIT: Nike

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad