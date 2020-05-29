The Next Air Jordan 5 Uses Elements From 3 Original Colorways

Three original colorways of the beloved Air Jordan 5 sneaker will be combined into one shoe for Jordan Brand’s upcoming release.

The “Top 3” Jordan 5 is part of Jordan Brand’s summer ’20 release lineup, and according to Twitter user @J23app, it will release on June 13. The detailed photos reveal a stealthy black nubuck upper, which is a nod to the “Black Metallic” color scheme, which is contrasted by red “23” branding on the side and Nike Air branding in white embroidered on the heel. The purple tongue and teal-colored Jumpman logo are inspired by the “Grape” makeup, while a red midsole and translucent outsole are nods to the “Fire Red” style. All three names of original styles are printed onto the inside of the tongue.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Top 3” is expected to launch via the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers on June 13. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3."

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3."

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3."

A top view of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3."

The heel of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3."

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Top 3."

In related Air Jordan news, the classic “Flint Grey” colorway of the Air Jordan 13 is seeing its highly-anticipated return tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The shoe will retail for $190.