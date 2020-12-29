The Air Jordan 5 ‘Stealth 2.0’ Is Reportedly Releasing in March 2021

A popular Air Jordan 5 Retro colorway is getting a makeover in 2021.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming “Stealth 2.0” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe in grade-school sizing on Instagram this week, as well as its launch info.

The original Air Jordan 5 “Stealth” released in October 2006 and it features a white leather upper that’s paired with blue and gray accents on the midsole. However, this latest pair dons a similar color scheme with a leather upper in white but switches things up with a predominantly gray and black midsole, while blue hits cover the Jumpman logo on the tongue, sock liner and outsole. Classic Air Jordan 5 details are found on this upcoming pair including the lace locks, plastic netting on the sides and the translucent outsoles.

According to the Instagram post, the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Stealth 2.0” will hit shelves on March 27, 2021, and will be available in full-family sizing.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until March 2021 to pick up the 2.0 version of the “Stealth” Air Jordan 5, the original 2006 variation is available on the resale market now.

On StockX, the average resale price for the shoe is around $247 at time of publication, with the lowest asking price at $277 for a men’s size 9 and a high of $582 for a men’s size 8.5.

The look is also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price at $295 for a men’s size 9.5 and the highest asking price at $440 for a men’s size 8.5