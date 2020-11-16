Air Jordan 5 ‘Shattered Backboard’ Reportedly Releasing in Fall 2021

Michael Jordan’s backboard-shattering dunk during a 1985 Nike exhibition game in Italy could serve as inspiration for a new Air Jordan 5 style coming next year.

Sneaker-leaking social media account @Soleheatonfeet shared on Instagram that the forthcoming Air Jordan 5 Retro “Shattered Backboard” will hit shelves in fall ’21. Given its far-off release date, early images of the pair have yet to surface, however @zSneakerheadz shared a mock-up photo to give fans an idea of what they can expect.

The rendering shows that the “Shattered Backboard” iteration of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe will sport a white leather upper with black and orange accents covering the tongue, sock liner and midsole. Based on the mock-up, the netting material found on the sides will also appear near the ankle.

At the time of press, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Shattered Backboard,” but the aforementioned accounts suggest that it will release on Sept. 25, 2021. Although no release info has been revealed, shoes like this have been available on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Jordan Brand’s “Shattered Backboard” theme made its debut with the Air Jordan 1 High from 2015 and most recently dropping a 3.0 version of October 2019. For fans not interested in waiting until next year, the original “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 High is currently reselling on StockX for around $1,260.

In related Air Jordan news, the brand announced the release details for the new Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee” as well as unveiling the power lacing Air Jordan 11 Adapt.