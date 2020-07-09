Air Jordan 5 ‘Purple Grape’ Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The Air Jordan 5 “Purple Grape” went fast upon its retail release yesterday, however, you can still add the latest style to your sneaker collection from the resale market.

This new iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fifth signature sneaker was available yesterday via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for a retail price of $190. Now that the shoe has sold out, the only place you can purchase these sell-out sneakers is on resale websites including StockX and GOAT.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Purple Grape.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Purple Grape.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Purple Grape.” CREDIT: Nike

Pairs are reselling on StockX for an average price of $291, with men’s size 8 having the lowest ask of $258 and the highest bid is sitting at $300. The same sneaker is reselling on GOAT and is hovering around the $300 price point with the lowest ask $269 for a men’s size 9 and upward of $2,000 for a men’s size 16.

This “Purple Grape” colorway is an alternate take to the model’s original “Grape” makeup that debuted in 1990, and 30 years later, it’s still one of the most popular styles from the Air Jordan line. It features a vibrant purple suede upper that’s fused with teal accents including the tongue’s Jumpman logo, which sits atop a black Air-cushioned midsole and translucent outsole.

A top view of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Purple Grape.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Purple Grape.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Purple Grape.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the anticipated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey” is releasing this Saturday via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $170.