Air Jordan 5 ‘Oreo’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2021

A celebrated Air Jordan 5 style is reportedly returning to shelves soon.

According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” is expected to release in July 2021. Given that we’re still a few months away from the highly anticipated launch, leaked photos of the shoe have yet to surface, however the account shared an image of the 2013 version.

The look is executed with a predominantly black suede upper that’s contrasted by white accents on the sock liner and midsole, which is paired with a translucent outsole. Finishing off the look is Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel counter.

Although @zSneakerheadz shared the early info on Instagram, the release has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next year for a pair, you can buy the 2013 version now on the secondary marketplace.

For instance, the shoe is currently reselling on StockX for an average price of $280 at time of publication with a low asking price of $280 for a men’s size 13 and a high of $445 for men’s sizes 8.5 and 9. The same shoe is also available on GOAT with a low asking price of $300 for a men’s size 18 and a high price of $1,815 for a men’s size 15.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand has announced that the Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee” and the auto-lacing Air Jordan 11 Adapt are hitting stores next month.