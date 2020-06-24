An Updated Take on a Classic Air Jordan 5 Colorway Will Release Soon

Jordan Brand is giving one of its iconic Air Jordan 5 styles a fresh makeover coming soon.

According to sneaker leak account @J23app, a “Grape Ice” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature sneaker is set to drop on July 7. The color scheme is likely inspired by the classic “Grape” colorway that released in 1990 as part of the model’s original launch. This latest variation sports a premium purple suede upper with emerald-colored accents found on the lace lock, and Jumpman logo on the silver tongue. Additional details include a black and emerald Air-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 5 “Grape Ice” will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers when it releases on July 7. It will come with a $190 price tag.

According to the brand, designer Tinker Hatfield’s inspiration for the Air Jordan 5 comes from American fighter jets from World War 2. Some of MJ’s notable accomplishments in the model include scoring a career-high 69 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers and hitting 92 three-pointers throughout the 1989-90 NBA season, which tops the 68 total he had made in his previous seasons combined.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro "Grape Ice."

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Grape Ice."

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Grape Ice."

A top view of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Grape Ice."

The heel of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Grape Ice."

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Grape Ice."

