The Classic Air Jordan 5 ‘Metallic’ Is Releasing as a Golf Shoe

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Golf "Black Metallic."

Jordan Brand has turned one of its classic Air Jordan styles into a golf shoe.

Ahead of its release, the brand revealed images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic” colorway. Like its basketball counterpart, the look is executed with a black nubuck upper, although this shoe arrives as a low-top. Additional details include the reflective silver tongue that’s combined with red Jumpman branding, mesh netting on the sides for breathability, a black midsole with silver shark teeth detailing and a translucent outsole equipped with golf spikes.

Although retail images of the Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic” have surfaced, a release date has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

The “Black Metallic” colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Golf. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic” made its debut in February 1990 and is one of four original colorways of the silhouette. Since its initial launch, the style has made its way back onto retail shelves twice, including in 2000 and more recently in 2016. The colorway even served as inspiration for designer Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collaboration, as it was the first Air Jordans he ever owned.

In related Air Jordan news, musician J Balvin’s Air Jordan 1 High collab is releasing this Sunday via the SNKRS app for $190.

A top view of the Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The spiked outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The tongue of the Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The spiked outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Golf “Black Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike