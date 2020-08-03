This Air Jordan 5 Release Pays Tribute to the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

With its bold 1990s-inspired color scheme, the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Ghost Green” appears to pay homage to famed actor Will Smith’s character in the beloved TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Nike revealed that NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fifth signature sneaker will be releasing in a new “Ghost Green” colorway this weekend. With both the classic ’90s sitcom and the Air Jordan 5 celebrating their 30th anniversaries, it’s fitting that the shoe will release with a look Smith would undoubtedly have worn.

The shoe features a white leather upper that’s combined with neon accents, while geometric patterns on the liner resemble some of Smith’s outfits worn on the sitcom. The shoe’s standout details are the mismatched green and pink Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel, while purple midsoles and translucent outsoles complete the look.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro "Ghost Green."

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Ghost Green."

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Ghost Green."

The brand also referenced Smith’s character in 2018 by releasing a variation of the classic Air Jordan 5 “Grape” without laces — a nod to how he would wear the model on-screen. Smith also celebrated the show’s 30th birthday by releasing a limited-edition “Fresh Prince/ Summertime” apparel collection in May.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Ghost Green” will be available on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Aug. 9 for a retail price of $190.

A top view of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Ghost Green."