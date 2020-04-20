Jordan Brand shock dropped the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” last night during the debut of “The Last Dance,” which as expected sold out almost instantly. But that isn’t your last chance to get the shoe.

If you missed out on the iconic sneaker via the SNKRS app last night during the long-awaited documentary for NBA icon Michael Jordan’ final championship-winning season with the Chicago Bulls, not all hope is lost as the silhouette will be available on the platform on May 2 at 10 a.m. ET with a $200 retail price.

The sneakers will also be available in big kids’ sizing for $140, little kids’ sizing for $80 and $60 for toddlers.

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” features a white leather upper that’s paired with a contrasting black midsole with fire red accents. The bold hue is also featured on the collar, tongue, heel and lace locks. According to Jordan Brand, this is the sneaker Jordan wore on the court on March 28, 1990, when he scored a career-high 69 points in against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red."

Another look at the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red."

The heels of the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red."

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red."

A look from above the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red."

