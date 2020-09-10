Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ Returns This Holiday Season

An original colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is set to return to retail shelves this holiday season.

Nike confirmed on its SNKRS app yesterday that NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker is releasing in the “Tech Red” makeup. The style comes in the iconic “Fire Red” color blocking that debuted in 1989 featuring a white leather upper that’s paired with red and black accents throughout the shoe, which is reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.

Although this color scheme has released a handful of times prior, this will be the first time that it will feature the fan-favorite “Nike Air” branding on the heel since its original launch in 1989. To give the shoe a vintage feel, the upper comes with a retro-inspired hangtag and a classic Flight box that boasts the signature cement print at the base. Capping off the look is an Air-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

Although Jordan Brand announced the return on the SNKRS app, the release details including a specific launch date and retail pricing have not been revealed but sneaker leak account zSneakerheadz suggests that the style could be dropping on Black Friday (Nov. 27).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE7ih9gl9pT/

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Tech Red.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Tech Red.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Tech Red.” CREDIT: Nike

The hangtag and the box of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Tech Red.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the latest Air Jordan 5 Retro “Apple Green” is slated to arrive on Sept. 12 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $225 price tag.