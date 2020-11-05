Here’s the First Look at the Air Jordan 4 ‘Starfish’ Reportedly Releasing in 2021

A new Air Jordan 4 style appears to be making its way onto shelves in 2021 — and it’s only releasing in women’s sizing.

Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe in the upcoming “Starfish” colorway yesterday, a makeup that’s expected to debut in January.

The upper appears to incorporate textile mesh instead of the traditional leather setup in a predominantly black color scheme with bold orange trims. However, it does have features familiar to the silhouette including the wings panels and plastic netting on the sides. Additional details are exposed foam tongues, white sock liners, gray Jumpman branding on the heel tabs, black and gray midsoles and red outsoles.

According to the account, the Air Jordan 4 Retro Women’s “Starfish” is scheduled to release on Jan. 21, 2021, for a retail price of $190. The release info, however, has not been confirmed by the brand.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 4 first hit the market in 1989, releasing in four distinct colorways. One of MJ’s most notable basketball plays was executed in this shoe as he drained a game-winning basket in the 1989 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the series, which is now known as “The Shot.”

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand quietly dropped the classic Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” last month, but the fans will have another chance at buying the shoe before the end of this month.