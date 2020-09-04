The Air Jordan 4 ‘Starfish’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2021

The popular Air Jordan 4 is reportedly releasing in a new colorway just for women in 2021.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @soleheatonfeet and @djfolk have reported this week that NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker, the Air Jordan 4, will debut in a “Sail/Starfish/Light Smoke Grey/Black” color scheme in early 2021. The style is launching exclusively in women’s sizing.

Given its far off release date, early photos of the shoe have yet to leak, however a mock-up depiction from @zSneakerheadz suggests that it will be predominately styled in light gray with the hue dominating the upper, while contrasting black and orange accents cover the eyelets, tongue and the Nike Air-cushioned midsole.

According to the aforementioned leaker accounts, the Air Jordan 4 Retro Women’s “Starfish” is expected to hit shelves on Jan. 21, 2020, for a retail price of $190. Reports suggest the shoe will release on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. At the time of publication, the release info has not been confirmed by the brand.

Watch on FN

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand announced its latest collaboration with the Hiroshi Fujiwara-helmed brand Fragment Design, which will include a range of Air Jordan sneakers including the unreleased Air Jordan 35.