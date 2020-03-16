A First Look at the New Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Rasta’ Surfaces

An Off-White collaboration isn’t the only iteration of the popular Air Jordan 4 that’s expected to be releasing soon.

According to the sneaker leak account @hanzuying on Instagram, Jordan Brand is reportedly releasing a new “Rasta” colorway of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball sneaker next month. This style is said to be a celebration of the Jamaica Carnival that was initially scheduled to take place between April 16 to April 20 but has since been rescheduled to October due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This pair prominently features the color palette linked to the celebrations. It is predominantkly white and contrasted by red, green and yellow accents on the shoe’s netting, sock liner and outsole. According to the aforementioned posts, this pair will be releasing exclusively in women’s sizing at select Jordan Brand retailers on April 16 for $190.

In related Air Jordan news, a “Sail” colorway of the highly-anticipated Off-White x Air Jordan 4 is rumored to release sometime during the end of the summer season.

