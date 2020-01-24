The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95-Inspired Air Jordan 4 Gets a First Look

Back in June, it was rumored that an upcoming release of the Air Jordan 4 will pay homage to the Nike Air Max 95 with a classic “Neon” color scheme releasing this year and now a first look at the style has surfaced.

Thanks to zSneakerheadz on Instagram, it’s revealed that the pair will feature a bevy of gray shades covering the soft suede upper that’s contrasted by neon green accents decorating the eye stays, as well as on the tongue tag. Replacing the traditional flat laces are white round shoe strings while the iconic Nike Air branding is stamped onto the heel tab. The look is finished off with a dark gray midsole as well as a black rubber outsole. Grab an early look at the latest pair below.

Although the official release information has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, the aforementioned Instagram post has the “Neon” Air Jordan 4 scheduled to release on Mar. 21 for $225 in men’s sizing and $160 for kids’ sizing in conjunction with Nike’s annual Air Max Day celebrations that take place during that month.

Want more?

Jordan Brand Pays Homage to the Windy City & Michael Jordan for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Converse Gives ’70s & ’80s Archival Styles a Fresh Update for 2020 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson Will Wear This Air Jordan Sneaker During His NBA Debut Tonight