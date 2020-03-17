This Nike Air Max 95-Inspired Air Jordan 4 Is Releasing In Full-Family Sizing Soon

Fans of Nike’s highly celebrated Air Max line may be excited about the latest Air Jordan 4 style releasing this week.

According to the Swoosh, this latest colorway for NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball sneaker, dubbed “’95 Neon,” draws inspiration from the classic “Neon” colorway made famous by the Nike Air Max 95.

A gradient color scheme of gray shades covers the majority of the model’s premium suede upper, which is paired with a matte black outsole. Neon green accents add to the theme seen on the tongue, eyelets, insole and reflective laces. Capping off the look is a silver heel tab featuring the signature “Nike Air” branding to emphasize the style’s OG inspiration.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro “’95 Neon.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “’95 Neon.”

This pair was originally expected to release at Jordan Brand/Nike retailers but due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Swoosh has announced that it will temporarily be closing its stores across the United States. Although it is unclear how the brand will eventually handle a brick-and-mortar launch, the “’95 Neon” Air Jordan 4 is releasing on the SNKRS app on March 21 at 10 a.m. ET. This style will be available in full-family sizing with the men’s pair retailing at $225.

A top view of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “’95 Neon.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “’95 Neon.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “’95 Neon.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Nike news, the Swoosh has announced this year’s lineup in celebration of Air Max Day taking place on March 26, which is a brand-celebrated holiday in commemoration of the original launch of the Air Max line back in 1987.

Want more?

Charity Works: StockX Launches #FlexFromHome Challenge Benefitting a Coronavirus Response Fund + More News

These Air Jordan Sneakers + More Product Releases Are Reportedly Delayed Due to Coronavirus Nike to Close All US Stores Temporarily as Coronavirus Concerns Ramp Up