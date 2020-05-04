The Air Jordan 4 ‘Purple Metallic’ Appears on the SNKRS App as ‘The Last Dance’ Starts

As episode five of the Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance” started on ESPN on Sunday night, Jordan Brand added the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic” sneaker to the SNKRS app. And good thing for Jordan fans: it’s coming out before month’s end.

The Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic,” a sneaker that has been circulating on social media with “The Last Dance” in full swing, was added to the SNKRS app launch calendar with a May 20 release date. The style is a predominantly white look with hits of purple throughout the upper. Jordan Brand said the purple accents — which are featured on the eyestays, the heel, the tongue and the outsole — are inspired by hues that once were used on the Air Jordan 1.

The sneaker features a full-grain leather with grid mesh, and the look is completed with a rubber outsole utilizing a herringbone tread for traction.

The Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic” arrives May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. They will retail in men’s sizing for $190.

Jordan Brand has used “The Last Dance” to propel sneaker launches before, most notably with the shock drop of the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” last night during the April 19 debut of the docuseries, which as expected sold out almost instantly. The sneaker was then added to the SNKRS app for more people to have a chance to buy with a May 2 release date. It retailed for $200.

Air Jordan 4 "Purple Metallic."

Another look at the Air Jordan 4 "Purple Metallic."

The outsole of the Air Jordan 4 "Purple Metallic."

The toe boxes of the Air Jordan 4 "Purple Metallic."