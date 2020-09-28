The Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Paris Saint-Germain’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has teamed up with the soccer club Paris Saint-Germain to create a new iteration of the Air Jordan 4 that’s hitting retail shelves soon.

The sportswear brand confirmed on SNKRS that the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Paris Saint-Germain” will be releasing next weekend. The duo’s on-going partnership began in 2018 with the release of their collaborative collection that included both lifestyle and performance offerings of footwear and apparel.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro “Paris Saint-Germain.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Paris Saint-Germain.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Paris Saint-Germain.” CREDIT: Nike

For their latest sneaker project, the duo gave NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe a new look with a white-based leather execution, while a contrasting black shade along with subtle Bordeaux accents serves as a nod to the color’s French origins. Additional details include the soccer club’s signature circular logo stamped on the heel tab with the Jumpman logo replacing the team’s typical Eiffel Tower icon at the center. Fans will also find a tag at the forefoot that reads “Paname,” which is a nickname for the city of Paris, while the club’s classic chant “Ici C’est Paris” (This Is Paris) is stamped onto the footbed.

The latest Air Jordan 4 Retro “Paris Saint-Germain” will be available at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Oct. 10. The shoe will come with a $225 price tag.

A top view of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Paris Saint-Germain.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Paris Saint-Germain.” CREDIT: Nike