Paris Saint-Germain Is Getting a New Air Jordan 4 Collaboration

The latest Air Jordan 4 release is created with the help of soccer club Paris Saint-Germain.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the PSG x Air Jordan 4 Retro will hit stores sometime in September. Both a mock-up photo and leaked images look provided by the account reveals a white leather upper with a grey suede top cap, including “Paname” tab that translates to “Paris” in French. Bordeaux-colored accents cover the eye stays, the heel tab, and midsole.

Although a specific release date wasn’t provided, it’s likely that it will launch on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers in September for a retail price of $225.

The partnership between Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain started in 2018 and since then, the duo has collaborated on a handful of Air Jordan retros including the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 High and the Air Jordan 5. According to Jordan Brand, this started with Michael Jordan‘s first visit to Paris in 1985 and his affinity to the city thanks to the continued support from the Parisian fans. In recent years, the brand opened its Jordan Bastille sneaker boutique in 2016, partnered with the French Basketball Federation in 2017, and the launch of the ongoing Quai 54 Streetball Tournament that takes place annually during the summer.

In related Air Jordan news, the latest Air Jordan 6 “Neutral Grey” and the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Tie-Dye” is releasing via the SNKRS app on June 12 and June 16 for $190 and $170, respectively.